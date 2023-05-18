Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Volatility At 1.94%, Should You Add A Position?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -0.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is 2.28% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. RITM registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.25%.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $5.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.32 and Fwd P/E is 5.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.33% and -26.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.17M, and float is at 471.39M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -29.07% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -25.22% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -26.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.