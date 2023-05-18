Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is 61.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.09 and a high of $78.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $76.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.13%.

Currently trading at $79.59, the stock is 14.93% and 20.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 40.07% off its SMA200. RCL registered 29.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.35.

The stock witnessed a 23.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 102500 employees, a market worth around $20.69B and $10.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.00% and 1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.47M, and float is at 219.97M with Short Float at 8.41%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sorensen Vagn O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sorensen Vagn O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $74.36 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29265.0 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold a total of 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $58.19 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.06 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 78,927 shares at an average price of $57.00 for $4.5 million. The insider now directly holds 21,078,232 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -11.80% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -21.65% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -21.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.