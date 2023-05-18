Which Institutions Own Shares In Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.02 and a high of $232.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $167.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $166.14, the stock is -6.75% and -6.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.39% off its SMA200. VEEV registered 2.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.39.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.13%, and is -7.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has around 6744 employees, a market worth around $26.41B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.82 and Fwd P/E is 31.84. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.01% and -28.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analyst Forecasts

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.67M, and float is at 139.50M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamberlain Paul Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 160 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $169.42 per share for a total of $27107.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16776.0 shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $180.40 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83114.0 shares of the VEEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Wallach Matthew J (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $178.56 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 3,145 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -19.81% down over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 25.63% higher over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 20.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.