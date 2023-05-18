Who are the Institutional Holders in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -2.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $12.36 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 28.59% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.07, the stock is 6.98% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -5.78% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 2.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.75.

The stock witnessed a 16.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.63%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $941.88M and $29.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.08. Distance from 52-week low is 29.42% and -26.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.93M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 15.02%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bovaird J. Birks, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bovaird J. Birks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Morrison Alex G (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $6.03 per share for $48239.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) disposed off 17,212 shares at an average price of $6.91 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 264,837 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -21.02% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is 0.00% lower over the same period.