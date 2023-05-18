Who are the Institutional Holders in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is 84.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.63 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.20, the stock is 2.92% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 55.08% off its SMA200. IAS registered 50.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.29.

The stock witnessed a 7.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.42%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $425.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.95 and Fwd P/E is 59.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.34% and -8.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.31M, and float is at 153.68M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VEP Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that VEP Group, LLC sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $172.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82.88 million shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that SHARMA TOM (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 53,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $16.79 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55039.0 shares of the IAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, SHARMA TOM (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 4,157 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $66512.0. The insider now directly holds 55,039 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 5.59% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 5.83% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 43.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.