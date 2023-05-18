Who is the Top Investor In FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) is -66.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOTE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is 16.61% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -57.60% off its SMA200. NOTE registered -78.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.52.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.94%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.10% over the week and 12.80% over the month.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $303.82M and $113.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.07% and -82.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.30%).

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Analyst Forecasts

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.11M, and float is at 99.13M with Short Float at 4.80%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 13 times.