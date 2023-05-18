Who is the Top Investor In Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -30.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.51% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.42% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.59, the stock is -13.90% and -19.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -28.94% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -22.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.67%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $5.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.39 and Fwd P/E is 149.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.09% and -42.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 9.88%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $19.94 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38.11 million shares.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 160,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $19.94 per share for $3.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.11 million shares of the FYBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 160,844 shares at an average price of $19.94 for $3.21 million. The insider now directly holds 38,105,498 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR).