Who is the Top Investor In Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -25.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is 1.33% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -34.06% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -70.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.47.

The stock witnessed a -21.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.10%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $82.22M and $24.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.52% and -74.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.70% this year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.27M, and float is at 155.44M with Short Float at 8.37%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jennings Rebecca, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Jennings Rebecca bought 11,940 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $5009.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11940.0 shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that GARRETT DIANE R (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $0.40 per share for $5039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.19 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 13,646,677 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).