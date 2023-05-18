Who is the Top Investor In Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -69.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $5.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -11.20% and -19.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -73.67% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -81.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.49%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $134.62M and $88.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.08% and -86.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.88M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBIN HOWARD W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ROBIN HOWARD W sold 20,361 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $14660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 9,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $0.72 per share for $7050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Wilson Mark Andrew (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 7,543 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $5431.0. The insider now directly holds 257,680 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -38.19% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 46.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.