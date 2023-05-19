A peek at Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI): Who has invested in It?

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is -3.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.52 and a high of $94.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AWI stock was last observed hovering at around $64.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.22% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.99% higher than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.25, the stock is -1.89% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -13.35% off its SMA200. AWI registered -22.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a -7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.75%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.30% and -30.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.40M, and float is at 45.02M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hershey Mark A, the company’s SVP Americas. SEC filings show that Hershey Mark A sold 6,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $80.14 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38218.0 shares.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Grizzle Victor (CEO) sold a total of 25,689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $68.83 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the AWI stock.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -1.92% down over the past 12 months.