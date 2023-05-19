A peek at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN): Who has invested in It?

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is -56.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.72 and a high of $51.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGBN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.39, the stock is -9.66% and -33.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.32% at the moment leaves the stock -53.66% off its SMA200. EGBN registered -61.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.71%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -38.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.38%, and is 10.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $622.03M and $476.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -62.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.82M, and float is at 30.57M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levingston Charles, the company’s EVP/CFO. SEC filings show that Levingston Charles bought 1,124 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $17.73 per share for a total of $19932.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30371.0 shares.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Freidkin Steven (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $17.70 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20465.0 shares of the EGBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Raffa Kathy A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.34 for $86686.0. The insider now directly holds 40,864 shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN).

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading -38.29% down over the past 12 months and Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) that is -41.52% lower over the same period. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is -44.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.