A peek at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who has invested in It?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is -34.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.42 and a high of $15.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.37, the stock is -0.45% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -33.15% off its SMA200. HOPE registered -42.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.32%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.45%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $999.80M and $809.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.12 and Fwd P/E is 6.47. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -46.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hope Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.55M, and float is at 113.59M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zuehls Dale S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zuehls Dale S. bought 98 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $8.18 per share for a total of $801.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35101.0 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Zuehls Dale S. (Director) bought a total of 12,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $8.09 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35003.0 shares of the HOPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Stenger Thomas (SEVP, Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 4,582 shares at an average price of $8.86 for $40597.0. The insider now directly holds 39,293 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is trading -31.76% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is -19.24% lower over the same period. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is -33.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.