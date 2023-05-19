A peek at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who has invested in It?

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is -39.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.79 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNST stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -6.34% and -31.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 13.43% at the moment leaves the stock -34.05% off its SMA200. QNST registered -16.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $609.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.48%, and is 22.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has around 791 employees, a market worth around $466.32M and $596.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.01. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.13% and -52.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Analyst Forecasts

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.95M, and float is at 51.00M with Short Float at 4.13%.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH HILLARY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH HILLARY B bought 3,350 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $25125.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3350.0 shares.

QuinStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Ahmed Asmau (Director) bought a total of 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $7.40 per share for $7548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33666.0 shares of the QNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, PAULDINE DAVID J (Director) acquired 15,904 shares at an average price of $7.55 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 118,806 shares of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading -21.72% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 5.46% higher over the same period. TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is -53.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.