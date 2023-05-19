A peek at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who has invested in It?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is -41.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 24.84% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 13.51% at the moment leaves the stock -45.49% off its SMA200. FRBK registered -68.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.51%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.68%, and is 48.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.33% over the week and 14.19% over the month.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $68.29M and $161.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.98 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.89% and -72.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 306.90% this year

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 20.05%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Duster Benjamin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that MADONNA HARRY (President) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $3.00 per share for $300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44900.0 shares of the FRBK stock.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) that is trading -45.08% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -20.74% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -1.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.