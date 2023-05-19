Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Volatility At 7.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is 5.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $21.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is -19.10% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. CDMO registered 18.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.06%, and is -17.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $928.36M and $140.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.34 and Fwd P/E is 156.88. Profit margin for the company is 82.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.66% and -30.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.20% this year

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.39M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 8.59%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ziebell Mark R, the company’s V. P., General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ziebell Mark R sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $17.91 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40119.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Hancock Richard B (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $17.92 per share for $89601.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39134.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Green Nicholas Stewart (President & CEO) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $20.92 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 83,531 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO).