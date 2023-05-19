Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -10.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.04 and a high of $73.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $34.89, the stock is 7.28% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -20.01% off its SMA200. BEAM registered 2.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.60.

The stock witnessed a 10.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.27%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $76.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.43% and -52.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.27M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 18.41%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Amy, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Simon Amy sold 11,654 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $29.70 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69308.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Evans John M. (CEO) sold a total of 6,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $29.09 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Burrell Terry-Ann (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,186 shares at an average price of $29.09 for $63598.0. The insider now directly holds 47,117 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).