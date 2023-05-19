Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Volatility At 3.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is -2.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.38, the stock is 3.01% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. BSM registered 6.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.82.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.02%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $801.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 74.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -19.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.40%).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.60% this year

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.94M, and float is at 159.00M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carter Thomas L Jr, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Carter Thomas L Jr bought 31,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $15.53 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Putman Luke Stevens (SVP, GC, and Secretary) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $15.06 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the BSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, DeWalch D Mark (Director) acquired 31,150 shares at an average price of $15.85 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 260,879 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is trading -13.73% down over the past 12 months.