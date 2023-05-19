Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is -41.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is -3.77% and -15.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.04% off its SMA200. BRKL registered -43.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.80%.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.77%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has around 813 employees, a market worth around $734.32M and $402.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.44. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.86% and -46.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.84M, and float is at 74.48M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson Carl M, the company’s Co-President & CFO. SEC filings show that Carlson Carl M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $8.09 per share for a total of $16180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Carlson Carl M (Co-President & CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $7.65 per share for $15300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BRKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Carlson Carl M (Co-President & CFO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $16440.0. The insider now directly holds 129,197 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading -48.23% down over the past 12 months and Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) that is -38.43% lower over the same period. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is -20.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.