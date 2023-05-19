Expensify Inc. (EXFY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) is -25.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $25.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXFY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.12% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -7.10% and -12.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 10.89% at the moment leaves the stock -42.20% off its SMA200. EXFY registered -64.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$59.18.

The stock witnessed a -20.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.12%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $557.14M and $169.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -73.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expensify Inc. (EXFY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.70% this year

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.77M, and float is at 42.38M with Short Float at 4.84%.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Expensify Inc. (EXFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barrett David Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $5.99 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.35 million shares.

Expensify Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Barrett David Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $8.17 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.38 million shares of the EXFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Barrett David Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.28 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,412,003 shares of Expensify Inc. (EXFY).