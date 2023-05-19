Gray Television Inc. (GTN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -27.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is 7.85% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -35.93% off its SMA200. GTN registered -60.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.28%, and is 11.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 8942 employees, a market worth around $735.22M and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.43 and Fwd P/E is 1.74. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.46% and -61.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 983.30% this year

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 4.92%.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELDER T L, the company’s Director Emeritus. SEC filings show that ELDER T L sold 2,075 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $16102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45163.0 shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) bought a total of 68,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $17.82 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) disposed off 68,750 shares at an average price of $17.82 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -5.86% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is -8.61% lower over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -49.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.