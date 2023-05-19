Here are the top Institutional holders of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is 11.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.78 and a high of $38.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $33.71, the stock is -0.47% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 2.26% off its SMA200. AMH registered -10.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1794 employees, a market worth around $12.18B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.39 and Fwd P/E is 63.97. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.11% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.50% this year

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.35M, and float is at 307.57M with Short Float at 3.09%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Bryan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Bryan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94478.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Vogt-Lowell Sara H. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $34.88 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62879.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 16,826 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -17.15% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -24.21% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -19.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.