Here are the top Institutional holders of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is 28.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.11 and a high of $135.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $133.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.64% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.38, the stock is 24.08% and 39.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 36.24% off its SMA200. CELH registered 127.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$88.11.

The stock witnessed a 49.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.18%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $10.27B and $780.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.04. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.96% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-476.30%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.20% this year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.67M, and float is at 40.43M with Short Float at 24.46%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milmoe William H., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Milmoe William H. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $122.03 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29915.0 shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly (10% Owner) sold a total of 514,933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $97.10 per share for $50.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.33 million shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly (10% Owner) disposed off 554,017 shares at an average price of $90.25 for $50.0 million. The insider now directly holds 8,846,232 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is 23.08% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 25.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.