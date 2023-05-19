Here are the top Institutional holders of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) shares

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -43.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 49.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -33.71% and -34.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -10.16% at the moment leaves the stock -46.05% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -42.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.26.

The stock witnessed a -44.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.54%, and is -13.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $384.75M and $183.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.56. Distance from 52-week low is -1.10% and -68.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 71.60M with Short Float at 14.73%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -72.44% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is 18.34% higher over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is 1.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.