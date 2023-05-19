Here are the top Institutional holders of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) shares

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is 45.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 8.99% and 36.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 18.96% at the moment leaves the stock -39.08% off its SMA200. NCMI registered -77.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.60.

The stock witnessed a -15.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.14%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 13.66% over the month.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $57.87M and $248.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.46% and -82.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.51M, and float is at 73.65M with Short Float at 14.18%.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lesinski Thomas F., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $5382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

National CineMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Felenstein Scott D (President – Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 7,911 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $0.22 per share for $1750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the NCMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Felenstein Scott D (President – Sales & Marketing) disposed off 40,193 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $9256.0. The insider now directly holds 225,636 shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) that is trading -5.69% down over the past 12 months and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is 17.07% higher over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 19.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.