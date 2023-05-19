Here are the top Institutional holders of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) shares

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) is -79.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -24.17% and -57.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -28.36% at the moment leaves the stock -84.24% off its SMA200. SMFL registered -91.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -66.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.09%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.26% over the week and 33.92% over the month.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $2.11M and $17.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.75. Distance from 52-week low is 39.56% and -93.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -290.80% this year

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.78M, and float is at 0.55M with Short Float at 7.33%.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.23 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,161,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.26 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.23 million shares of the SMFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Altbach Ronald S. (Director) disposed off 888 shares at an average price of $0.44 for $394.0. The insider now directly holds 249,112 shares of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL).