Here are the top Institutional holders of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) shares

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) is 32.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.15% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 72.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 57.58% and 37.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 12.87% at the moment leaves the stock -26.58% off its SMA200. VIRX registered -8.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.34.

The stock witnessed a 46.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.53%, and is 67.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.01% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 120.57% and -66.43% from its 52-week high.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.80% this year

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.46M, and float is at 33.51M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chevallard Daniel R., the company’s CFO and COO. SEC filings show that Chevallard Daniel R. sold 3,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $1.68 per share for a total of $6051.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89023.0 shares.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Rojkjaer Lisa (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $1.68 per share for $3625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48087.0 shares of the VIRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Chevallard Daniel R. (CFO and COO) disposed off 3,532 shares at an average price of $2.72 for $9606.0. The insider now directly holds 85,733 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX).