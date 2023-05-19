Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 42.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -336.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -336.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.36, the stock is 26.16% and 19.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 1.69% off its SMA200. KODK registered -5.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.37.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.13%, and is 25.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $335.33M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.80% and -39.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.10M, and float is at 55.61M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Philippe D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Philippe D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $38500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 32.58% up over the past 12 months and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -89.12% lower over the same period. GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is -42.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.