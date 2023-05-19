Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is -8.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is -4.94% and -13.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -27.95% off its SMA200. HLF registered -39.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.72%, and is -7.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.32 and Fwd P/E is 3.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -55.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.50M, and float is at 96.62M with Short Float at 13.28%.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gratziani Stephan Paulo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gratziani Stephan Paulo bought 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34529.0 shares.

Herbalife Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Mulligan Donal L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $19.32 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, L’Helias Sophie (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $19.48 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 17,060 shares of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -22.72% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -10.64% lower over the same period. Medifast Inc. (MED) is -44.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.