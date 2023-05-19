Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is -5.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $28.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.81% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 32.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.82, the stock is -1.17% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -7.43% off its SMA200. INSM registered -12.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.70.

The stock witnessed a 5.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $257.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.33% and -34.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.90%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.35M, and float is at 133.53M with Short Float at 6.83%.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewis William, the company’s Chair and CEO. SEC filings show that Lewis William sold 7,099 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $18.12 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Adsett Roger (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $18.12 per share for $44358.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole (Chief People Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,972 shares at an average price of $18.16 for $35812.0. The insider now directly holds 93,525 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 29.64% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 14.14% higher over the same period. Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is -42.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.