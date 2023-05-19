Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is -37.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $26.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.14% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 30.34% and -11.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -5.10% at the moment leaves the stock -50.29% off its SMA200. OUST registered -79.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a 39.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.70%, and is 40.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.11% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $162.54M and $41.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.22% and -79.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.00%).

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.72M, and float is at 33.99M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pacala Charles Angus, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Pacala Charles Angus bought 86,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $5.81 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Ouster Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Frichtl Mark (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 25,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $5.84 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.75 million shares of the OUST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BOULET VIRGINIA (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.83 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 60,489 shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST).