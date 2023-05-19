Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.39 and a high of $149.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $134.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -16.4% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.02, the stock is -2.01% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 11.53% off its SMA200. ZBH registered 13.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.06.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $28.15B and $7.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.18 and Fwd P/E is 16.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.50% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.40M, and float is at 208.34M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phipps Chad F, the company’s Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary. SEC filings show that Phipps Chad F sold 23,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $124.50 per share for a total of $2.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43671.0 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,131,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $9.57 per share for $49.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Phipps Chad F (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) disposed off 11,522 shares at an average price of $128.63 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 41,880 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.37% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -16.22% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 19.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.