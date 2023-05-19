Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 17.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $308.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $308.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.01% off its average median price target of $314.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.79% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -15.64% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $312.23, the stock is 3.36% and 15.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 27.15% off its SMA200. ISRG registered 38.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.01%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 12120 employees, a market worth around $108.76B and $6.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.47 and Fwd P/E is 48.60. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.39% and 1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.20M, and float is at 348.62M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRATT CRAIG H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARRATT CRAIG H sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $306.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that RUBASH MARK J (Director) sold a total of 7,323 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $300.00 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15482.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Rosa David J. (EVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of) disposed off 40,764 shares at an average price of $299.20 for $12.2 million. The insider now directly holds 155,712 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -16.22% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 19.29% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 13.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.