Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is 23.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $89.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $82.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.90, the stock is 6.69% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. JBL registered 37.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.55.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.96%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $11.06B and $35.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.15 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.93% and -5.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.60M, and float is at 130.62M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORGES STEVEN D, the company’s EVP, CEO, DMS. SEC filings show that BORGES STEVEN D sold 8,483 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $83.40 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that McKay Francis (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold a total of 1,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $82.91 per share for $99242.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51084.0 shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Dastoor Michael (EVP, CFO) disposed off 9,097 shares at an average price of $77.89 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 161,607 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -42.29% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -11.76% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 43.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.