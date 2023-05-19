New Big Money Means A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -15.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.61 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.07, the stock is -0.12% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.18% off its SMA200. ATEN registered -11.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.62.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $280.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.05. Distance from 52-week low is 11.58% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.10% this year

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.00M, and float is at 67.41M with Short Float at 3.14%.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trivedi Dhrupad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Trivedi Dhrupad sold 47,336 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $13.87 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that BRUENING MATTHEW P (EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg) sold a total of 11,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $13.96 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BRUENING MATTHEW P (EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg) disposed off 2,766 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $38115.0. The insider now directly holds 121,693 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -21.12% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 42.38% higher over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -6.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.