New Big Money Means Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is 88.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 17.36% and 42.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 99.52% off its SMA200. AKBA registered 195.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 324.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.20.

The stock witnessed a 50.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.30%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 11.56% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $190.12M and $271.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.28% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.10%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.77M, and float is at 181.19M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Steven Keith, the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Burke Steven Keith sold 63,567 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $67890.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Spellman David A (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 63,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.07 per share for $67890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Butler John P. (CEO and President) disposed off 91,868 shares at an average price of $0.88 for $80614.0. The insider now directly holds 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.37% down over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 14.14% higher over the same period.