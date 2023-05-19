New Big Money Means Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) is -26.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.01 and a high of $78.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZTA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.16% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.74% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.73, the stock is 1.23% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.93% off its SMA200. AZTA registered -43.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.33.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.87%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $594.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 129.09. Distance from 52-week low is 18.66% and -45.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azenta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.11M, and float is at 69.01M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Azenta Inc. (AZTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McManus Matthew, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $58.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29467.0 shares.

Azenta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Robertson Lindon G (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $57.62 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AZTA stock.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 74.28% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 11.47% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -23.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.