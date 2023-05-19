New Big Money Means Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is -64.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -7.29% and -18.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -8.22% at the moment leaves the stock -57.85% off its SMA200. CARA registered -56.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.98%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $209.36M and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.03% and -70.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.76M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 11.11%.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Posner Christopher, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Posner Christopher sold 3,869 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $4.40 per share for a total of $17024.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. (Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D) sold a total of 2,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $4.91 per share for $13419.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Terrillion Scott (Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C.) disposed off 2,481 shares at an average price of $4.91 for $12182.0. The insider now directly holds 91,046 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.37% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -28.94% lower over the same period. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) is -8.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.