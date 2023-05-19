New Big Money Means Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is 24.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $73.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.12% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.78% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.88, the stock is -2.55% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 12.98% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -5.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$240.12.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is -6.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 1011 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $630.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.90% and -10.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.20% this year

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 46.41M with Short Float at 15.07%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walsh Cathal, the company’s SVP – Managing Director Europe. SEC filings show that Walsh Cathal sold 6,277 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $70.10 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5234.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $68.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -29.30% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 4.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.