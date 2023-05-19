New Big Money Means M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $42.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -55.18% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.45, the stock is 6.47% and 11.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.26% off its SMA200. MDC registered 13.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.78.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.57%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $5.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.69% and 1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.65M, and float is at 56.45M with Short Float at 4.05%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Raymond T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baker Raymond T sold 29,160 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $41.24 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48526.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Martin Robert Nathaniel (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 13,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $41.55 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, MANDARICH DAVID D (President, CEO and Director) disposed off 157,044 shares at an average price of $41.45 for $6.51 million. The insider now directly holds 5,097,022 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 58.15% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 57.85% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 59.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.