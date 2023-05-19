New Big Money Means POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is 43.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $11.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is 23.19% and 34.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 33.62% off its SMA200. PNT registered 74.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.82.

The stock witnessed a 28.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.35%, and is 15.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $226.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.94% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 264.70% this year

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.73M, and float is at 89.46M with Short Float at 9.61%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCANN JOE A., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $14342.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Malik Rajesh (Director) bought a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $6.66 per share for $24642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3700.0 shares of the PNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HOGUE GERALD L. (Director) acquired 3,660 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $24943.0. The insider now directly holds 3,660 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT).