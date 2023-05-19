New Big Money Means Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) is 24.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $16.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RADI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.73, the stock is 0.18% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. RADI registered -4.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.67%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.29% over the week and 0.29% over the month.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) has around 396 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $146.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.82% and -10.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.82M, and float is at 69.24M with Short Float at 13.74%.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.