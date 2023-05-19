New Big Money Means Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is 0.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.63 and a high of $106.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RY stock was last observed hovering at around $95.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $103.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.85% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.98% higher than the price target low of $103.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.80, the stock is -2.61% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -1.96% off its SMA200. RY registered -4.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.41%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.03%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has around 92662 employees, a market worth around $133.06B and $39.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.36% and -10.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 1.81%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.89% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -16.84% lower over the same period.