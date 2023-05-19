New Big Money Means Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is -32.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.93 and a high of $36.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $20.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.21% off the consensus price target high of $36.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.95, the stock is 2.27% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. SBCF registered -37.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.97%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.22%, and is 10.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 1490 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $460.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -43.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.15M, and float is at 60.62M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E bought 2,385 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $20.66 per share for a total of $49274.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6875.0 shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Shaffer Charles M (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 4,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $30.71 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60891.0 shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Kleffel Juliette (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $31.88 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 38,354 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -35.60% down over the past 12 months and BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is -52.82% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 12.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.