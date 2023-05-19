PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is 52.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $58.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $58.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.51% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -57.11% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.13, the stock is 6.09% and 14.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 24.26% off its SMA200. PTCT registered 82.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.13.

The stock witnessed a 9.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.35%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) has around 1402 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $770.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.43% and -0.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.70%).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.73M, and float is at 70.11M with Short Float at 7.44%.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Allan Steven, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jacobson Allan Steven sold 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $55.08 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12348.0 shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Utter Christine Marie (SVP, FINANCE & CAO) sold a total of 4,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $55.06 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38059.0 shares of the PTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Reeve Emma (Director) disposed off 4,328 shares at an average price of $55.05 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 7,200 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 29.64% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 14.14% higher over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is 5.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.