Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $69.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $61.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.51% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.41, the stock is -3.00% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.21% off its SMA200. PEG registered -10.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.58%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $30.46B and $11.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.24 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 260.10% this year

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 497.00M, and float is at 492.03M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carr Eric, the company’s President & COO – PSEG Power. SEC filings show that Carr Eric sold 7,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $57.63 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6482.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $60.45 per share for $12090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29776.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $57.14 for $11428.0. The insider now directly holds 29,976 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -15.13% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -17.14% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -10.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.