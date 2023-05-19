Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is 41.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $49.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $43.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.15% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.60, the stock is -3.44% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 39.56% off its SMA200. TGLS registered 98.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.48.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.52%, and is -6.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has around 8770 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $784.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.65% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.50% this year

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 20.67M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Energy Holding Corp, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Energy Holding Corp bought 519,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $42.26 per share for a total of $21.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26.93 million shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Daes Jose M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 275,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $42.26 per share for $11.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TGLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Daes Christian T (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 204,632 shares at an average price of $42.26 for $8.65 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading 11.32% up over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is 14.67% higher over the same period. PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is 30.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.