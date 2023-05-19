Which institution holds the most shares in AEye Inc. (LIDR)

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) is -64.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIDR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $0.21 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.05% higher than the price target low of $0.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -12.41% and -39.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -80.00% off its SMA200. LIDR registered -96.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.33.

The stock witnessed a -28.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.32%, and is -16.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $32.43M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -97.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.40%).

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.30% this year

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.37M, and float is at 144.81M with Short Float at 5.34%.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dunn Timothy J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $794.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28514.0 shares.

AEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Dunn Timothy J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $0.76 per share for $3035.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27514.0 shares of the LIDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, HUGHES ANDREW S (Secretary & General Counsel) acquired 9,460 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $6879.0. The insider now directly holds 1,679,124 shares of AEye Inc. (LIDR).