Which institution holds the most shares in STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is 6.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $37.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.02% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.43, the stock is 0.11% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. STAG registered -0.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.94%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $671.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.31 and Fwd P/E is 47.49. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.63% and -7.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.20M, and float is at 178.93M with Short Float at 3.36%.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIR. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 31,780 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $34.90 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Butcher Benjamin S (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold a total of 3,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $35.02 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3868.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, COLBERT VIRGIS (Director) disposed off 23,911 shares at an average price of $31.82 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 17,017 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -1.90% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -3.05% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -2.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.