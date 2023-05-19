Which institution holds the most shares in The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) is -41.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 0.16% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -40.33% off its SMA200. HNST registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.86%, and is -17.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $167.35M and $328.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.05% and -61.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.10%).

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Honest Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.11M, and float is at 85.25M with Short Float at 3.56%.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Janis, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Janis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $5100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rexing Rick (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 3,809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $2.81 per share for $10703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Vlahos Nikolaos A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 16,547 shares at an average price of $2.92 for $48317.0. The insider now directly holds 1,230,181 shares of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST).

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -17.85% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -11.37% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -1.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.