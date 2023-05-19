Which Institutions Own Shares In Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is -4.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.89 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $29.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is 4.67% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.17% off its SMA200. AMKR registered 14.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.08.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 31300 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.26% and -26.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 245.33M, and float is at 101.43M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faust Megan, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $23.29 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35394.0 shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $23.92 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Faust Megan (CFO) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $24.08 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 35,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -2.95% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 47.85% higher over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -33.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.